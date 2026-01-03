TikTok's Beloved Grandma Mary Dead at 98

TikTok's beloved Grandma Mary has passed away, her granddaughter announced Friday.

Grandma Mary died peacefully in her sleep on New Year's Eve, her granddaughter -- who goes by Pyxie online -- revealed to her 1.4 million followers. She added ... "How lucky we are to have experienced her and her love. She will always be with us."

Grandma Mary was adored by Pyxie's followers as she was heavily featured on her TikTok account doing day-to-day tasks and generally spreading joy with her upbeat persona and comforting smile.

Pyxie stopped posting on her account for several months in 2025, which worried fans. She returned in December and explained ... "For anyone wondering, grandma is alive and quieter these days. What a beautiful thing it is to witness who she is, and who she helped me become 😭"

The cherished grandmother was born in Massachusetts in 1927 to Armenian parents who fled the genocide and landed in America by way of Greece. She eventually made her way back to Armenia, where she started a family with her husband. They had a son and daughter together ... and returned to the States in 1966, where they built a successful gas station business in New Jersey.

Grandma Mary was the last remaining of her 5 siblings. She was quite active into her later years, diving into her family's pool until she was 87.

She was 98 when she died.