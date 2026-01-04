Gunmen Kill More Than 30 in Northern Nigeria Village Raid

A deadly nighttime raid has left at least 30 villagers dead and several others abducted after gunmen stormed Kasuwan-Daji village in northern Nigeria's Niger State.

The attack happened Saturday night in the Borgu area, when armed men opened fire on residents, then set the local market and several homes on fire, according to police.

Reports say the death toll is at least 37 and likely higher, with several people still missing. Locals also challenged police claims that security forces were deployed, saying no officers had reached the village as of Sunday.

According to residents, the gunmen had been lurking around nearby communities for about a week before launching the attack. Now fear has paralyzed survivors, who say they are too afraid to return to recover bodies without security protection.