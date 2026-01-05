DeRay Davis Jokes Thieves Who Stole From Merch Table Got Him For $100M

Play video content TMZ.com

DeRay Davis has a message for the fans who stole from his merch table at a recent show ... something's already missing from your house!

The comedian joked with our cameraperson at LAX Monday that he had already exacted retribution from the thieves after they were caught on camera.

He kidded, "I know it's one of my ex-girlfriends sent them. It felt too calculated."

But in all seriousness, DeRay reasoned that the only reason someone would steal t-shirts with his face on them is if they were in dire straits.

He told us, "I think we're living in times where you have to find humor in it, because at the end of the day, if they didn't need them, they probably wouldn't have took them."