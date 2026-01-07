Patrick Swayze's Brother Sean Swayze Dead at 63

Sean Swayze, the younger brother of late Hollywood legend Patrick Swayze, has died ... TMZ has learned.

Sean's son, Jesse Swayze, tells TMZ ... his father died on December 15 in the Los Angeles area.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office ... Sean died of an acute upper gastrointestinal bleed and severe metabolic acidosis brought on by cirrhosis of the liver -- severe scarring caused by alcoholism.

Patrick, of course, became an industry icon thanks to roles in "Dirty Dancing," "Ghost," and "Road House" before his death in 2009 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Sean was 63.