'America's Test Kitchen' Chef Elle Simone Scott Dead at 49

Chef Elle Simone Scott -- who appeared on PBS' "America's Test Kitchen" -- has died from ovarian cancer.

Her chef pal Carla Phall shared the sad news on social media Wednesday and remembered Scott as a "friend, a force, and a trailblazer" who used her diagnosis to "educate, advocate, and uplift even while fighting for her life."

Phall also applauded Scott's trailblazing spirit, noting she was one of the first Black women on 'Test Kitchen.' Phall raved ... "She didn’t just test recipes; she changed what representation looked like in food media."

Scott reportedly began her career as a social worker but launched her professional journey in the food industry as a line cook and then a garde manger chef for Norwegian Cruise Lines, according to her LinkedIn. She graduated the Culinary Academy of New York in 2010 and in 2013, she founded SheChef, a networking organization for women chefs of color. She also obtained her Master of Arts in the Entertainment Business from Full Sail University.

She worked as a chef, food stylist and culinary producer for networks such as CBS, Food Network and Bravo, before landing her gig on 'Test Kitchen' in 2016. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer after her move to Boston for the series, and documented her experiences to raise awareness for the disease.

She was on the board for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance and told them in 2020 ... "I wanted to be a face for survivorship for Black women in ovarian cancer, or women of color in general."

She also shared insight into her love of of food, explaining ... "I don’t know if I really knew that I was destined for something great. ... But I have always loved food. I’d do anything for food. I’d travel for food. I’d spend my last money on a good meal. ‘Will work for food’ … that sign was meant for me."

Elle Simone Scott was 49.