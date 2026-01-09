Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Presidential 'Doomsday Plane' Lands in Los Angeles, Provoking Panic

By TMZ Staff
Published
doomsday plane lax 1

A presidential aircraft dubbed the “Doomsday Plane" was recently spotted at LAX ... and social media has already jumped to the most disastrous conclusions.

The Boeing E-4 Advanced Airborne Command Post was filmed landing in Los Angeles on Thursday ... and it's a pretty big freaking deal given the current extreme global tensions.

Basically, this is the bird President Trump would travel in amid a nuclear war ... so yeah, people are going bananas online.

The "Doomsday Plane" is actually one of several in a fleet of planes that is constantly on alert and usually in the air, can withstand a nuclear blast, and is protected against an electromagnetic pulse -- or as the U.S. Air Force explains ... "In case of national emergency or destruction of ground command and control centers, the aircraft provides a highly survivable command, control, and communications center to direct U.S. forces, execute emergency war orders, and coordinate actions by civil authorities."

donald trump getty 1
Getty

So far ... there's no official word as to why the plane is out and about -- but the rare sighting has some people freaking out, assuming we're on the brink of WWIII.

We're out to the White House and Air Force for some answers ... so far, no word back.

