Presidential 'Doomsday Plane' Lands in Los Angeles, Provoking Panic

A presidential aircraft dubbed the “Doomsday Plane" was recently spotted at LAX ... and social media has already jumped to the most disastrous conclusions.

The Boeing E-4 Advanced Airborne Command Post was filmed landing in Los Angeles on Thursday ... and it's a pretty big freaking deal given the current extreme global tensions.

This aircraft is basically a flying command center built to keep the U.S. government running during a worst-case crisis, even if ground systems are hit.



Basically, this is the bird President Trump would travel in amid a nuclear war ... so yeah, people are going bananas online.

The "Doomsday Plane" is actually one of several in a fleet of planes that is constantly on alert and usually in the air, can withstand a nuclear blast, and is protected against an electromagnetic pulse -- or as the U.S. Air Force explains ... "In case of national emergency or destruction of ground command and control centers, the aircraft provides a highly survivable command, control, and communications center to direct U.S. forces, execute emergency war orders, and coordinate actions by civil authorities."

So far ... there's no official word as to why the plane is out and about -- but the rare sighting has some people freaking out, assuming we're on the brink of WWIII.