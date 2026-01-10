'Gunsmoke' Actor Roger Ewing Dead at 83

Roger Ewing -- best known for his role as deputy marshal Thad Greenwood on "Gunsmoke" in the 1960s -- has died.

He died on Dec. 18, 2025, according to an obituary shared by his family. A cause of death has not been shared.

Ewing first appeared on the hit CBS series as a character named Ben Lukens in 1965, according to his IMDb. He came back as handyman Thad in season 11. He was a regular on the show until 1967.

He also made appearances on “Bewitched,” “The Bing Crosby Show,” and “Rawhide." His last on-screen credit was the 1972 drama "Play It As It Lays."

Ewing moved away from acting to pursue photography, which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, took him all across Europe and to Russia, Mexico and the South Pacific. He was also reportedly active in local politics.

He was 83.