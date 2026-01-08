'Johnny Dangerously' Actor, Comedian Richard Dimitri Dead at 83

Richard Dimitri, a comedian and actor who worked with the likes of Michael Keaton and Richard Dreyfuss in the 1970s and '80s, has died. He was 83.

His family announced Dimitri's death Wednesday in an online obituary ... he died December 18 in L.A. with his wife Christianne by his side. He had suffered from heart and lung illnesses for years.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Dimitri was born in Yonkers, New York, and started working Off-Broadway in the early 1960s. He taught acting at Queen's College City University in New York before moving to Los Angeles in 1975, according to his obit.

In L.A., he began working in movies and television, appearing on TV's "Hawaii Five-0," "Welcome Back, Kotter," "Starsky and Hutch," and "The Tracey Ullman Show" ... and in films including "Johnny Dangerously" and "Let It Ride." He also found success writing for the screen and doing stand-up comedy.

Dimitri was 83.