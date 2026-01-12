See Leonardo DiCaprio's 1991 Teen Beat Interview Nikki Glaser Made Fun Of

Internet, you did your thing! Just moments after Nikki Glaser teased Leonardo DiCaprio about an old Teen Beat interview, the real one resurfaced online ... and it is adorable!

ICYMI ... while hosting the Golden Globe Awards Sunday, Nikki teased Leo about his penchant for women in their 20s, saying he had accomplished so much in his career all before his girlfriend turned 30.

Nikki admitted the subject matter had been well-visited ... but she argued, "We don't know anything else about you, man. I'm serious. I looked."

She added ... "The most in-depth interview you've ever given was in Teen Beat Magazine in 1991. Is your favorite food still 'pasta, pasta, and more pasta'? ... Look it up, that's real!"

Fans did look it up ... and it is real!

"Pasta, pasta, and more pasta" was, in fact, a handwritten answer Leo submitted to the question of his favorite food as a teen heartthrob.

Another gem is his music taste, which seemed all over the place.

While he listed Reggae and Rap as his favorite genres, his favorite musician was none other than easy listening crooner Harry Connick, Jr.

And his favorite actor? Jack Nicholson.