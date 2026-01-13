Colleen Hoover Reveals She Received Radiation For Cancer Treatment

Colleen Hoover is opening up more about her battle with cancer ... revealing that she's receiving radiation treatment.

The author and producer of "It Ends with Us" posted an update on her Instagram Story about her cancer fight, saying she completed her "second to last day of radiation." She also joked about blaming her hair and facial expressions on the doctors treating her ... but "they've been great." She highly recommended them for anyone in her position.

Last month, Hoover first announced on Facebook that she had been diagnosed with cancer, although she did not specify the type. She added she would need radiation therapy, but not chemo.

Hoover went on to say she was “so sad" to miss the premiere of her movie, "Regretting You," while thanking the actors and her team for putting it all together.

In a more recent FB post, Hoover said she was on a shoot in Canada for another film, "Reminders of Him," when she began suffering “recurring health issues that I continued to put off until the movie was finished.” She said she returned home only to learn that she had cancer.