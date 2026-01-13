Nikki Glaser Reveals Golden Globes Jokes That Didn't Make the Broadcast

Nikki Glaser got rave reviews for hosting the Golden Globes -- but not every joke survived the cut, including a savage one about Sydney Sweeney ... and she’s finally spilling the punchlines that never made it to air.

Play video content SiriusXM

The comic was on "The Howard Stern Show" Tuesday, revealing one joke was gonna be about how people just aren’t showing up to theaters anymore ... with her biggest example being "Christy" starring Sydney as a lesbian running around in tiny shorts and still only pulling in about $14 at the box office!

That one def got a laugh out of Howard -- but Nikki explained she ultimately cut it from her final monologue because Sydney wasn’t even going to be at the ceremony!

There were a few more jokes that didn’t make the cut, too -- including one about A.I. actress Tilly Norwood ... with Nikki joking it was creepy how she was meant to be 18, but made her look 14 "with eyes that say I do anal."