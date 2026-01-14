Cindy Kimberly Sets Temps Soaring In Red-Hot Bikini Pics!

Cindy Kimberly's claim to fame may come from Justin Bieber's 2015 shoutout, but this social media star is NOW burning up the Internet -- and we've got the red-hot pics to prove it! Also, stick around for a cheeky guessing game!

Clearly, Cindy's doin' something right 'cuz she's landed features in Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Sports Illustrated, and GQ!

Can you score the 5-letter word below?! Your clue is: Social Media