'Brazilian Popeye' Arlindo de Souza Dead at 55 From Health Complications

Tragedy in Brazil -- Arlindo de Souza, known for injecting mineral oil and alcohol into his arms to achieve his "Brazilian Popeye" look -- has died at 55.

Family members say the bodybuilder passed away Tuesday in Recife, in Brazil’s Pernambuco state, after suffering complications tied to renal failure, for which he had been hospitalized since December.

Denis Gomes de Luna, Arlindo’s nephew, said one of his kidneys shut down first, before the other failed around Christmas. Fluid then built up in his lungs, and he went into cardiac arrest before doctors could even begin haemodialysis -- an often life-saving treatment for kidney failure.

An official death certificate hasn’t been issued yet, but doctors believe Arlindo died from multiple organ failure.

Arlindo shot to fame in the 2000s -- making TV appearances in the 2000s to show off his extreme, cartoonish muscular look. His biceps were reportedly a staggering 73 centimeters around.

