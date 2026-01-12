Black Midi Guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin Dead at 26

Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin -- who co-founded the English rock band Black Midi -- has died.

Kwasniewski-Kelvin's family released a statement saying the guitarist's death followed "a long battle with his mental health."

The statement said, “A talented musician and a kind, loving man finally succumbed; despite all efforts ... He will always be loved. Please take a moment to check in with your loved ones so we can stop this happening to our young men.”

Kwasniewski-Kelvin formed his popular band with his BRIT School -- a performing arts institution -- classmates Geordie Greep, Cameron Picton, and Morgan Simpson.

They released their debut album, "Schlagenheim," in 2019 through Rough Trade Records ... but Kwasniewski-Kelvin stepped away from the group before their sophomore album, "Cavalcade," in 2021. The band broke up three years later.

Kwasniewski-Kelvin was 26.

