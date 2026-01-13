Jackson Browne's Son Ethan Browne Died From Fentanyl, Meth

Fentanyl has killed another American ... and this time it's Jackson Browne's son Ethan Browne, an actor, model, and musician.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Ethan died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and lidocaine.

The medical examiner says the manner of death was accidental.

Jackson announced his son's death back in November, saying ... "It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away. We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment."

Ethan's mother, Phyllis Major, died by suicide in 1976 when he was just a toddler. He appeared in the 2004 film "Raising Helen" with Kate Hudson. Ethan was also an accomplished model who worked with Isaac Mizrahi.

When Ethan was a baby way back in 1974, he was featured on a Rolling Stone cover with his father ... they were photographed with Jackson nuzzling Ethan's baby face.

Jackson boasted his son back in 2022, "Ethan is a great father. He's a great son, a great man ... I love seeing him with his kids." Jackson went on ... "When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud."

Ethan was only 52.