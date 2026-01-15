Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cheek of the Week 🍑 ... Tammy Hembrow Sizzles In Yellow!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Tammy Hembrow Hot Shots
It's only January, but Tammy Hembrow has us saying, "YELLOW, summer 🤗!"

The famous Australian fitness model took her curves to the 'gram, and it took us all of 15 seconds to crown her this week's Cheek of the Week!

Can you guess the 5-letter word? Here's your clue: Tammy Hembrow!

0115-Tammy-Hembrow-Cheek-of-the-Week-SUB-1

Showin' off her backside on the beach, Tammy sported a yellow triangular top and a matching thong bottom ... Surf was totally up!!!

Slip into the gallery and see for yourself!

