'SNL's Chris Redd Rules Out Kenan Thompson As Suspect in Beatdown

'SNL' Alum Chris Redd is speaking out about getting assaulted in NYC three years ago -- and he's ruling out as a suspect his ex-pal -- Kenan Thompson -- in the unsolved case.

Chris was in New York City on Wednesday night when a photog asked him about someone socking him in the face outside the Comedy Store in Manhattan's Greenwich Village in 2022.

Despite rumors Kenan was behind the assault, Redd says, "No, Kenan did not hit me. People took it like Kenan hit me ... he didn’t hit me, no." The NYPD tells us they haven't arrested anyone and the investigation is ongoing.

You may recall, Chris and Kenan were friends and costars on 'SNL' from 2017 to 2022, but their relationship soured over Kenan's ex-wife, Christina Evangeline. Chris previously said Christina helped him through a rough period during his pill addiction, and they had formed a romantic bond. That drove a wedge between Chris and Kenan.

During Wednesday's interview, Chris also spoke about his drug problems in his 'SNL' days, admitting he was taking pills at one point in time.

Chris says he took Adderall and Xanax ... buying the pills off the street instead of getting prescriptions from a doctor. He says he didn't want to go to a doctor because he was afraid of being deemed "crazy." He says he was joking when he talked about selling pills to cast mates in an Instagram video last week.

