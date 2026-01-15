Jude Law and Andrew Garfield First Look in Siegfried & Roy Costumes

Jude Law & Andrew Garfield changed their stripes for a shoot in Las Vegas ... with photogs capturing the first photos of them in costume as Siegfried & Roy.

The veteran actors were spotted in Sin City earlier this week ... with Garfield clad in a bright blue jacket, a black beret and a soul patch standing out on his chin.

His counterpart gave a tired wave in a black jacket and blue scarf .... his long, bleached blonde hair a departure from his normally short brown locks.

The two stood on a stone walkway overlooking the street and waved ... though we don't know if they were shooting at the time or waving to fans in between takes.

If you don't know ... Law and Garfield are playing Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn in an Apple TV show based on the popular podcast "Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy."

Siegfried was a magician and Roy an animal trainer ... and the two men created one of the most successful acts in Vegas history before a fateful last performance when Roy was attacked by a white tiger named Mantacore. Roy passed away in 2020 and Siegfried in 2021.