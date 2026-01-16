Ex-NY Giant Sam Beal Disappeared Months After Being Jailed For Unpaid Child Support

Sam Beal -- the former NY Giants CB who's been missing for the last seven months -- was locked up in jail for unpaid child support five months before his disappearance ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We're learning more about the months leading up to the disappearance of Beal, who was reported missing in early August 2025 ... and the new info includes the former NFLer spending some time behind bars.

According to his missing persons file, the Western Michigan alum was locked up from September 2024 to February 2025 ... after Michigan hit him with two charges for allegedly failing to make child support payments in 2024.

Once the defensive back was released, a witness told cops Beal "seemed a little off" and said SB stopped taking medication he'd been prescribed because he "didn't like the way it made him feel."

The same witness also told investigators Sam began having issues after his professional football career ended in March 2024. As for whether he intended to harm himself, the witness said they couldn't recall Beal having directly made suicidal comments, but they did tell authorities he made troubling statements, saying ... "If I was gone nobody would even care."

There's more.

As a big storm approached, a witness told police Beal said he "would be fine if that tornado would just swoop him up and take him." According to the report, when Beal's probation officer reached out to his family on August 6, 2025, to tell them he hadn't been in contact with Sam, they were so worried they reported him missing.

Police have since made multiple attempts to contact Beal, including by email and phone. Unfortunately, up to this point, it appears those efforts have been unsuccessful.