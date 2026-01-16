Ex-Bills WR Stevie Johnson Believes He Could Score On Broncos' D At 39 Years Old

Play video content TMZSports.com

If the Buffalo Bills need any help at receiver against the Denver Broncos this weekend, they can call a familiar face ... 'cause Stevie Johnson tells TMZ Sports he could rack up a "humble 40" yards -- and even score!!

The former wide receiver last suited up in 2015 ... but he explained his stance ahead of his old team's Divisional Round matchup with the top seed in the AFC.

"I would get at least four first downs before I get the hang of it," Johnson said. "Now if we're talking in the red zone, I can get three touchdowns -- fade, slant, that’s easy work. Just get up on 'em, create space and it’s money all day."

After all, Johnson -- who played for the Bills from 2008-13 -- was the first Buffalo receiver to post back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving in team history.

The 39-year-old believes he "can still get open on any DB, anybody in the league" ... even Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

And he said he wasn't bragging, either!!!

"I’m not afraid to get into the fire, so there’s a lot of different techniques that I utilize that have nothing to do with speed or the things you see on the board like height and things like that," he said. "There are other dynamics that I’m equipped with to make plays to get into space."

As far as his actual analysis goes, Johnson thinks because the Bills have "never really had a premier receiver" for teams to worry about, the Broncos' elite secondary "cancels itself out."

By the way ... Johnson also said he’s on the "trough train" with the Bills preparing to auction off items from Highmark Stadium, as we previously reported.