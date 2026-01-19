Mickey Rourke Says GoFundMe Was a Scam Set Up by Employee for Her Own Profit

Play video content X17

Mickey Rourke has some strong words for a person who worked for him following his recent eviction drama … alleging a female employee set up a fundraiser in Mickey's name for her own gain!

We caught up with Mickey out exercising in L.A. over the weekend, asking "The Wrestler" actor about the six-digit sum of money raised through GoFundMe ... which he's said he wants no part of.

Mickey says … "It was all a scam. That whole thing about the money was something that somebody who worked for me did to try and keep money for herself."

He continues … "I would never ask strangers or fans for goddamn charity." He repeated what he's previously declared -- "Like I said, I'd rather stick a gun up my ass and pull the trigger than ask anybody for a dollar."

After Mickey emphatically rejected the $100K raised, a GoFundMe spox told us last week donation refunds were issued January 14, and donors will get 100 percent of their contributions back.

As for his dog Ivan, who recently had a major health scare, Mickey tells us, crisis averted!

As we reported ... Mickey's longtime dog Ivan was suffering from heart disease and needed an operation. We were told the procedure would cost at least $10K, which could have been more than Mickey could afford.

Check out the full video ... Mickey tells us "it's already paid for. He's doing all right. He's gonna hold up."