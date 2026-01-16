Mickey Rourke's Dog Needs Heart Surgery the Actor Can't Afford

Mickey Rourke’s beloved pup is facing a life-threatening health crisis ... and the cost of essential surgery could be more than the actor can bear.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Mickey’s longtime dog, Ivan, is suffering from heart disease and needs an operation -- one that doesn’t come cheap.

We’re told the procedure will cost around $10,000 ... and Ivan could potentially require a second surgery costing an additional $6,000 to $8,000.

Making matters even more complicated ... the actor is in dire straits and doesn't have the money on hand to pay for the procedure. Mickey had just checked into a hotel with Ivan two weeks ago.

As you know ... Mickey emphatically rejected a GoFundMe set up to help him stay afloat and avoid eviction -- despite it raising more than $100K. A GoFundMe spox tells us donation refunds were issued January 14th, and donors will get 100 percent of their contributions back.

We’re told Mickey is now urgently looking for work to cover his dog’s heart surgery ... but as we previously reported, he’s been reluctant to accept offers being presented to him by his manager.