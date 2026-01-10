Mickey Rourke Fires Gun in New ‘National Lampoon’ Movie, Clip Shows

Play video content National Lampoon's Hollywood Hustle

Mickey Rourke is proving he can still play a badass on screen ... this time unloading a gun in a heated action scene from the new film, “National Lampoon’s Hollywood Hustle.”

In a new clip -- obtained by TMZ -- Rourke is seen saving the day during a shootout, blasting a rifle at a masked man and sending him tumbling off a drive-in movie screen.

Rourke also flexes his acting chops with an expletive-filled rant, railing against Hollywood and saying he doesn’t trust people in the industry because they only want to “blow smoke up your ass and steal your money.”

The film stars Rourke alongside Alec Baldwin, Danny Trejo, Tara Reid, Carrot Top, and others -- all playing exaggerated, fictionalized versions of themselves. The plot centers on a movie’s bank account suddenly vanishing, putting everyone’s careers on the line.

"National Lampoon" leans hard into the real-life chaos many of the stars have experienced --and the timing couldn’t be more fitting for Rourke, who’s currently facing eviction from his L.A. rental home and has been staying in a West Hollywood hotel.

TMZ broke the story ... Rourke’s manager has been urging him to take job offers that have been presented after fans raised nearly $100K for him through GoFundMe. So far, Rourke has shown little interest, holding out for opportunities that pay closer to $200K per day.