Mickey Rourke Rejecting Work, Holding Out for Bigger Opportunity After Eviction Drama

Mickey Rourke may be down on his luck after nearly being evicted from his home ... but the Hollywood star isn’t rushing back to work -- unless the opportunity is right.

Rourke's manager, Kimberly Hines, tells TMZ ... over the past week, he has been getting a flurry of job offers -- ranging from indie films and photoshoots to live appearances and signings. In fact, Hines says she's received six offers for Mickey in just the past two days ... but he's not interested.

Despite his financial instability, Hines says Mickey has a lot of pride and wants to be paid like an A-lister if he takes a job ... in the range of $200,000 per day. He's also focused on working with the types of top-tier actors and directors he's collaborated with before.

While the offers haven’t hit the number he’s looking for, Hines says they’re still good opportunities alongside talented people. She believes if Mickey focuses on doing quality work, the money will eventually follow.

For now, Mickey is staying at a West Hollywood hotel with his three dogs. Hines says he’ll be checking out by the end of the week, after she secured him a new Los Angeles apartment. However, if Mickey wants to stay afloat long-term, he’ll need to return to work.

Play video content Instagram/@mickey_rourke_

As we reported, Mickey has made it clear he doesn’t want to touch the $100,000 GoFundMe launched to help prevent his eviction. Hines says the money will be returned to donors, though she adds Mickey should recognize people genuinely want to help him.

Hines emphasizes Mickey still has the talent and stamina to get back to “being at the top again” -- but the ball is in his court, and it’s up to him whether he seizes the opportunity.