Mickey Rourke Says He's Trying To Return Donations From GoFundMe

Lots of folks apparently didn't listen when Mickey Rourke disavowed a GoFundMe for him ... 'cause still more than $100,000 was raised ... and now the actor says he's actively trying to get folks their money back.

Mickey took to Instagram Thursday to sound off on the crowdfunding "scam" ... he says his attorney is doing everything in his power to make sure everyone who donated gets refunded.

In fact, Mickey says there is $90,000 that still needs to be refunded.

As we reported ... a fundraising page was created in Mickey's name with a goal of $100,000 -- which it surpassed -- to prevent the star from being evicted from his Los Angeles home. However, Mickey told fans he didn't even know what GoFundMe was, and that this whole situation was frustrating and embarrassing.