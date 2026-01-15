Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mickey Rourke Says He's Trying To Return Donations From GoFundMe

Mickey Rourke Wrestling With GOFUNDME Donation Refunds

By TMZ Staff
Published
Mickey Rourke gofund me cash getty comp
Getty Composite

Lots of folks apparently didn't listen when Mickey Rourke disavowed a GoFundMe for him ... 'cause still more than $100,000 was raised ... and now the actor says he's actively trying to get folks their money back.

Mickey took to Instagram Thursday to sound off on the crowdfunding "scam" ... he says his attorney is doing everything in his power to make sure everyone who donated gets refunded.

010626_mickey_rourke_kal
WOULDN'T ASK FOR A NICKEL!!!
Instagram/@mickey_rourke_

In fact, Mickey says there is $90,000 that still needs to be refunded.

As we reported ... a fundraising page was created in Mickey's name with a goal of $100,000 -- which it surpassed -- to prevent the star from being evicted from his Los Angeles home. However, Mickey told fans he didn't even know what GoFundMe was, and that this whole situation was frustrating and embarrassing.

Mickey Rourke's Face -- Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Mickey Rourke's Face -- Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Mickey has a new apartment in Los Angeles, he's getting offers for work in Hollywood -- and he says a bunch of celeb pals reached out ... so it seems like crisis averted.

Related articles