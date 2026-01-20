Judge & Wife Shot Through Door in Suburban Indiana Home, Shooter at Large

Concerns for the safety of public officials are at an all-time high following an attack in Indiana ... a judge and his wife were both shot at their home Sunday, and the shooter remains at large.

According to the Lafayette Police Dept., Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly, were shot by an unknown assailant Sunday at about 2:15 PM in their Lafayette, Indiana home. The details are chilling ... WBBM-TV reports someone knocked on the door of the couple's house and claimed to have found their dog. Before the couple even opened the door, bullets blasted through.

The judge reportedly was shot in his arm, while Kimberly had sustained an injury to her hip. Police said shell casings were found at the scene.

The wounded couple was reportedly hospitalized in stable condition. No motive or suspect description has been made available.

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush said in a statement ... "I worry about the safety of all our judges. As you work to peacefully resolve more than 1 million cases a year, you must not only feel safe, you must also be safe. Any violence against a judge or a judge’s family is completely unacceptable. As public servants, you are dedicated to the rule of law.”

The shooting comes after Judge Meyer announced plans to retire at the end of the year, ending a 12-year career as a Tippecanoe Superior Court 2 judge.