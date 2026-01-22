Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

FBI Investigating Colts Owner Jim Irsay's Death, Report

Report: Jim Irsay FBI Investigating Colts Owner Death

By TMZ Staff
Published
jim-irsay-main-getty-1
Getty

There are questions surrounding the death of Colts owner Jim Irsay ... to the point where the matter is now reportedly under FBI investigation.

The documents, obtained by The Washington Post, revealed a federal grand jury subpoena was issued earlier this month, requesting information on Irsay's May 21, 2025 death, and his "substance (illegal and prescription) use."

jim irsay and peyton manning getty
Getty

The FBI is also seeking records and info on Irsay's relationship to Dr. Harry Haroutunian, a California-based addiction specialist.

WaPO said several federal agents went to Indianapolis over the course of multiple days to interview several people who were close to Irsay before his death.

Colts Chief Legal Officer Dan Emerson told the paper the team is aware of the investigation, but the FBI hasn't contacted them, nor have they been served with a subpoena.

Jim-irsay-sub-getty-3
Getty

As we previously reported, Irsay died at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and according to his death certificate, the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to acute pneumonia, chronic atrial fibrillation, and cardiac arrhythmia.

He was under the care of Dr. Haroutunian at the time of his death.

Irsay had three overdose incidents since 2020, including when TMZ Sports broke the news about an incident in 2023 when Jim was found gasping for air and cold to the touch.

Polce said in the docs they administered one dose of Narcan, which is commonly used to revive patients overdosing on opiates.

The Colts said the medical emergency stemmed from a leg injury.

Related articles