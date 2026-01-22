FBI Investigating Colts Owner Jim Irsay's Death, Report

There are questions surrounding the death of Colts owner Jim Irsay ... to the point where the matter is now reportedly under FBI investigation.

The documents, obtained by The Washington Post, revealed a federal grand jury subpoena was issued earlier this month, requesting information on Irsay's May 21, 2025 death, and his "substance (illegal and prescription) use."

The FBI is also seeking records and info on Irsay's relationship to Dr. Harry Haroutunian, a California-based addiction specialist.

WaPO said several federal agents went to Indianapolis over the course of multiple days to interview several people who were close to Irsay before his death.

Colts Chief Legal Officer Dan Emerson told the paper the team is aware of the investigation, but the FBI hasn't contacted them, nor have they been served with a subpoena.

As we previously reported, Irsay died at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and according to his death certificate, the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to acute pneumonia, chronic atrial fibrillation, and cardiac arrhythmia.

He was under the care of Dr. Haroutunian at the time of his death.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is grateful to be alive after years of addiction nearly destroyed him. In his first in-depth interview, Irsay details his painful journey with our @Andrea_Kremer. The new episode of #RealSports streams tomorrow, only on @streamonmax. pic.twitter.com/TQ2Tq2Vcle — Real Sports (@RealSportsHBO) November 20, 2023 @RealSportsHBO

Irsay had three overdose incidents since 2020, including when TMZ Sports broke the news about an incident in 2023 when Jim was found gasping for air and cold to the touch.

Polce said in the docs they administered one dose of Narcan, which is commonly used to revive patients overdosing on opiates.