Fernando Mendoza Fires Passes, Breaks Vinyl Records On 'The Tonight Show'

Play video content NBC

No record is safe when Fernando Mendoza has a football in his hand!

Indiana's superstar quarterback went on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on Thursday, crashing Fallon's monologue and turning it into a vinyl record-smashing session, showing off the arm that carried the Hoosiers to a natty.

Of course, the bit was Fallon's idea. The late-night TV host wanted to test his arm and metaphorically break a few more records after Mendoza's undefeated season.

The 22-year-old QB had 30 seconds to throw footballs at records tossed by Jimmy, hitting 8, which seriously impressed the audience.

"C'mon! That's how you do it!" Fallon yelled.

And, just hours after the appearance, Mendoza announced he's declaring for the NFL Draft.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Coming to Indiana was a leap of faith," Mendoza said, "a leap that led me to going 16-0 with my boys, a national championship, and has now led me here, the moment where I can dream bigger!"

"I'm officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft!"

It's been a helluva week for Mendoza. CFP Champs, CFP Offensive MVP, and now declaring for the draft ... and the Fallon appearance looked like a blast.

Play video content TMZSports.com