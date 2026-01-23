Fernando Mendoza is a Future NFL Hall of Famer, Says Teammate Mikail Kamara

Play video content TMZSports.com

Fit Fernando Mendoza for a gold jacket now -- the Indiana superstar's teammate, Mikail Kamara, tells TMZ Sports he's confident the quarterback is destined for greatness at the next level!!

Kamara -- the CFP Defensive Player of the Game -- gave Mendoza his flowers this week ... fresh off their 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The defensive end praised Mendoza as a passionate, smart, tough QB ... and said whichever team selects him in the 2026 NFL Draft (where he is projected to be No. 1 overall) will have a bright future.

"No matter what teams end up drafting him, they're going to get, you know, a future Hall of Famer," Kamara said.

"Someone like him, he's always gonna continue to get better. I think that something that a lot of people don't think about when it comes to drafting certain players, like, certain guys can make it to the NFL that's just good enough, but I just know he loves the game."

"We haven't seen the best of Fernando Mendoza yet."

We also discussed Curt Cignetti, who guided the Hoosiers to a championship in just his second year as head coach in Bloomington -- and how NFL teams might be trying to hire him.

Don't hold your breath -- Kamara doesn't see him leaving anytime soon.