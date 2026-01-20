Fernando Mendoza Serenaded by Teammates At E11even Nightclub After Championship Win

Play video content

Not only did Fernando Mendoza get VIP treatment at a Miami hotspot after winning the national championship ... the star quarterback got an ABBA tribute concert experience ... courtesy of his teammates breaking out in song in the middle of the club!!

The Hoosiers celebrated their first-ever title at E11EVEN in Downtown Miami after their 27-21 win over the Hurricanes.

As the bottles popped and the party rolled on, the song "Fernando" by the Swedish group came over the speakers -- and that's when the champs went nuts!

The entire squad belted out their QB's name whenever it popped up in the chorus (they don't seem to know many other lyrics) ... and Mendoza couldn't help but smile.

The 1976 song -- which is one of the group's greatest hits -- has become the Hoosiers' anthem, thanks to the Heisman Trophy winner sharing the same name.

The fans even sang along at the Hard Rock Stadium after Mendoza and the Hoosiers won the CFP championship on Monday.

"It's a great song by ABBA," Mendoza said about the track earlier this month.

"I’ve heard it a little throughout my high school career, and then early in my college career -- it was kind of like a joke with all my friends, and now it's just accelerated to a whole other level. So, I mean, I bet if ABBA's checking their phone, [they’d be] like, Wow, this song’s getting a lot of plays all of a sudden."

"It’s great; I think it’s a funny fan song -- not fan song, but a funny song that everybody could rally around, especially IU fandom!"