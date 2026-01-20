Abella Danger Upset With ESPN Over National Championship Game Shot

Abella Danger wishes she could've watched her Miami Hurricanes compete without her face being plastered all over national TV ... with the adult film icon telling TMZ Sports she's sorry to anyone offended by her cameo appearance during Monday night's championship game.

The current Miami student's mug popped up during ESPN's broadcast of the Hurricanes' College Football Playoff Championship matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium ... right when her fav team was down 10 with under seven minutes left in the game.

The crowd shot was intended to show Canes fans' emotions during the crucial moment in the contest ... and it succeeded, 'cause it looked like she was really going through it.

Danger's appearance immediately made rounds on social media ... with some cracking jokes and others questioning whether the network was aware of WHO exactly they were showing.

Regardless, it's not the first time she's been shown on screen -- as she's attended a ton of Miami games in the past -- and camera crews have tracked her down numerous times.

But Danger's legitimately upset over her camera time ... telling us, "I would give anything in the world to not have had ESPN film me, and I am so deeply sorry to anyone I offended with my attendance at the game."

"I wish I could be any other student supporting my team."

Danger's quite famous -- whether folks will publicly admit it or not, chances are they know her face -- but she's clearly trying to keep it more lowkey these days.

To make matters worse, she was truly sad to see her team lose ... but hey, they'll be back, Abella!!