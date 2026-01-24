Milo Ventimiglia and Wife Jarah Mariano Expecting Baby No. 2

Congrats are in order for Milo Ventimiglia -- he's going to be a dad of 2!

The "This Is Us" star and his his wife, Jarah Mariano, are expecting their second baby together, TMZ can confirm.

Jarah spilled the news on IG Saturday by posting a photo of herself holding their daughter Ke’ala Coral up in the air to celebrare her first birthday ... and Jarah's growing baby bump was hard to miss in her bikini!

The soon-to-be mom of 2 doted on her 1 year old in the caption, penning ... "When you came into my life I had 2 distinct thoughts, one immediately after the other — I would die for you in a heartbeat, but now I also have to live as long as I possibly can to be around to make sure you’re safe."

She went on ... "This is the most unique love I’ve ever experienced, just as unique of a soul you are. In a world with so much fear and hatred, I know that you will bring your radiating light everywhere you go to make it a better and brighter place for those around you."

Milo and Jarah tied the knot during a private ceremony in October 2023 and expanded their family when Ke’ala made her way into the world last January.