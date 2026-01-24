Green Bay Packers Star Rasheed Walker Arrested on Gun Charge

Rasheed Walker -- an offensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers -- has been arrested on gun charges after he tried to check a bag at LaGuardia Airport which contained a firearm and ammunition ... TMZ has confirmed.

The 4-year NFL veteran was arrested at the New York City airport Friday morning and booked on 2 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 1 count of criminal possession of a firearm.

He appeared in Queens County Criminal Court and has been released on his own recognizance ... no bail necessary.

Walker's attorney, Arthur L. Aidala, tells TMZ his client mistakenly believed he could travel with his gun -- which is legally licensed in Wisconsin.

When Walker showed up at the airport, Aidala says he told an employee he had an unloaded gun in a lockbox in his checked bag. However, Aidala explains because he's only licensed to carry in Wisconsin, the Port Authority had to facilitate an arrest. Aidala adds he's confident the charges against his client will eventually be dropped.

According to the New York Post -- citing a criminal complaint -- a firearm and 36 rounds of ammo were found in the lockbox when it was searched. They were first to report the news.

The Packers selected Walker with one of the last picks of the 2022 NFL Draft ... but, he's gone from afterthought to mainstay on the GB offensive line in the last few years.