Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi Look Great Together in Traffic in New Pics

Margot Robbie is cruising full-speed on her "Wuthering Heights" promo tour with Jacob Elordi ... and if their interview rounds don't already scream chemistry, these TMZ pics definitely do!

Peep these B&Ws snapped by street photographer Rene Mascarenas, who just happened to be stuck in traffic with them on L.A.’s famed Sunset Boulevard -- he asked for a pic, and they happily obliged ... 'cause LBR, when you look that good together, you never pass up free proof.

The pair looked every inch the movie stars -- Jacob behind the wheel, his fellow Aussie riding shotgun, both in a great mood ... especially after Rene told Jacob he crushed it in "Frankenstein" and tossed Margot a compliment for good measure.

As you can see, the chemistry is off the charts -- something the raunchy "Wuthering Heights" trailer already hinted at, and, ahem, those very eyebrow-raising interview rounds have only made louder ... especially since these two have respective others.

In one instance, Margot spoke about being codependent with Jacob -- admitting she’d look around set for him because she felt lost without him -- while the hunky actor's said he was was completely enamored with her on set.