The Wildest Styles From Paris Fashion Week 2026, Check Out the Pics

The Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show was out of this world ... and the looks may have alienated a few people in attendance.

Check out the pics ... the fits were reportedly all inspired by the 5 elements -- earth, water, fire, air and ether -- but leaned heavily on the ethereal.

Mishra explained the concept to Women's Wear Daily ... “We are stardust in a literal sense.”

The designer captured water in a sculptural dress with light-blue lines sprouting from the model's waist, while fire was illustrated in flame-like orange fabric billowing up from the model's torso, almost completely hiding her face from view.

Another ensemble seemed to represent a black hole. It was ... well ... black. And it also featured a sheer funnel, covering the model from the waist up.

For his earth motif, Mishra took inspiration from the beach, designing a seashell-like blouse for a model who wore a facemask resembling the kind of stone you might try to skip over the water if you found it on the shore.