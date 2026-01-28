The Wildest Styles From Paris Fashion Week 2026, Check Out the Pics

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

The Wildest Styles From Paris Fashion Week 2026

2026 Paris Fashion Week Ummm ... What Are You Wearing??? See the Wildest Fashion Statements!!!

The Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show was out of this world ... and the looks may have alienated a few people in attendance.

Check out the pics ... the fits were reportedly all inspired by the 5 elements -- earth, water, fire, air and ether -- but leaned heavily on the ethereal.

Mishra explained the concept to Women's Wear Daily ... “We are stardust in a literal sense.”

The designer captured water in a sculptural dress with light-blue lines sprouting from the model's waist, while fire was illustrated in flame-like orange fabric billowing up from the model's torso, almost completely hiding her face from view.

Another ensemble seemed to represent a black hole. It was ... well ... black. And it also featured a sheer funnel, covering the model from the waist up.

For his earth motif, Mishra took inspiration from the beach, designing a seashell-like blouse for a model who wore a facemask resembling the kind of stone you might try to skip over the water if you found it on the shore.

If you really want to dig into the hottest trends from this year's fashion week, click through our celeb gallery! And play a fashion-adjacent matching game above!

