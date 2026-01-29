Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu Elbowed In Face By Jaylen Brown, Teeth Knocked Out

Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu Anyone Know A Good Dentist? My Teeth Got Knocked Out!

By TMZ Staff
Here's hoping Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu has a good dental plan ... 'cause the big man took an elbow to the face Wednesday night during the team's clash with the Celtics, leading to his teeth getting knocked out!

It all went down during the fourth quarter of the Hawks' 117-106 win over the Celts. As Jaylen Brown attempted to keep the ball away from Okongwu, his elbow connected with the right side of his face, drawing a flagrant foul.

When he stepped to the free-throw line ... you saw the full extent of the damage to his money maker.

Once Onyeka got back to the locker room ... the 25-year-old gave fans an up-close look at his mouth, and you might want to let your breakfast dogest a bit before giving it a look.

The sixth-year player didn't seem too down about the impending work he'll need done on his mouth ... with Okongwu caring more about the dub than anything else.

Quin Snyder, the Hawks head coach, told reporters he isn't quite sure what Okongwu will need done to his mouth, but did point out his center is "still handsome."

For Brown's part, he made it clear there was no intent in his actions on the court, saying he was "being aggressive like I always am."

"Just a basketball play. It's unfortunate. Okongwu's a good player."

Hope to see you back on the court soon, Onyeka!

