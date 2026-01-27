Kevin Durant Reads Tweets About Dry Skin, Announces Lotion Deal

Kevin Durant is well aware of the countless social media posts about his dry skin ... but the joke's on the haters behind the tweets -- 'cause he's laughing to the bank!!

The Houston Rockets superstar sat in front of a camera and read some mean posts ... while providing some classic clap-backs in the process.

KD gave props to the funny and creative jabs ... but he came out on top overall -- since the whole clip was part of an ad with CeraVe.

It makes a ton of sense for the NBA champ to team up with the company ... after all, it's the league's official skincare partner.

"Y'all keep bringing up my legs…might be time to address it with @cerave? #ad" Durant said on X.

The company had a response ready to go ... adding, "leave the man and his legs alone, we literally got him covered 🤝"