Kevin Durant Says Game-Winner Over Suns Meant More After Feeling 'Scapegoated'

Play video content Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant has hit plenty of game-winning shots over the course of his career ... but Monday's dagger against the Phoenix Suns had extra meaning -- with KD admitting it hit different after feeling "scapegoated" by his former squad.

Durant spoke about the moment with the media shortly after the Rockets' 100-97 win over the Suns.

KEVIN DURANT CALLED GAME AND TOLD THE SUNS TO GO HOME 😭 pic.twitter.com/fQ4snB5LSt — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) January 6, 2026 @BrickCenter_

The 37-year-old said it "most definitely" had more meaning than the average game-winning shot, especially since he said he had no desire to leave the team before the July 2025 trade.

"I don't mean to sound too dramatic, but I will," Durant said. "To be kicked out of a place and felt like I'd been scapegoated for the issues we had as a team last year, yeah it felt good to beat them and hit a game-winning shot."

He made it clear, though ... while he will enjoy the moment for the night -- "tomorrow I wouldn't even think about it."

Despite his feelings towards the Suns and how his tenure ended, it's clear he's loving his time in Houston, saying he's "grateful in representing the Rockets" after fans showered him with MVP chants.

Kevin Durant on the MVP chants.



"Being booed in here so many years, being an opposing player being booed, you know it feels good to come out here, I love Houston, I love Texas i'm just grateful in representing the Rockets." pic.twitter.com/3Ytxp136Kv — Rockets Clips (@Rockets_Clips) January 6, 2026 @Rockets_Clips

"Being booed in here so many years, being an opposing player being booed, you know it feels good to come out here, I love Houston, I love Texas," Durant said.