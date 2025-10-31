Kevin Durant Says He Used To Be Depressed About His Looks, It Was Stupid!

I Was Depressed About My Looks

Play video content Not This Again with Bobbi Althoff

Most folks wish they were a few inches taller, but Kevin Durant is opening up on how being vertically gifted actually made him insecure ... admitting he was once depressed over being "too tall, too skinny."

The two-time NBA champion shared his mental battle on Bobbi Althoff's "Not This Again" podcast ... saying around six years ago, he struggled with his appearance.

"I was insecure about how I looked," he said. "It hit me all at one time."

KD believed his size and physique made him stand out for "no reason." Durant noted that this mindset was especially prevalent when he was around people shorter than him.

So ... what did he do to make it clear there was nothing wrong with how he looked?

"I just snapped out of it because it was stupid to even care."

"I just thought about it too much," he said. "And I just needed to stop thinking about it."

Luckily, the 37-year-old is in a better place now regarding his appearance. It wasn't the only topic the two talked about ... Durant spoke about why he will never get married, his friendship with Drake and a lot more.