Jacob Elordi & Margot Robbie Stun at 'Wuthering Heights' Premiere, See Pics

"Wuthering Heights" is sure to get hearts pounding when it drops right before Valentine's Day ... especially if the energy on the red carpet is any indication!

The film version of Emily Brontë's classic novel had its world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre Wednesday night ... with Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie taking center stage as they walked into the event.

Check out the snaps ... Elordi and Robbie gazed tenderly at each other in a preview of the quiet moments from the upcoming film.

Margot wore a gorgeous strapless gown with a multi-colored skirt ... ending in a fiery red, which matched the carpet.

Robbie and Elordi weren't the only stars in attendance ... Charli xcx, Cara Delevingne, Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe, and reality stars Stassi Schroeder and Jennifer Affleck also rolled up to watch the flick.