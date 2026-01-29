Stacey Abrams Says U.S. Is on Path to Authoritarianism Because of Trump

Play video content TMZ.com

Stacey Abrams may not be a congresswoman anymore, but she's very much locked in ... she told us the bloodshed we've been seeing in Minnesota is a direct result of a "military occupation of American cities," which "cannot stand."

We caught up with the voting-rights activist and former candidate for Georgia governor at LAX yesterday, where she explained ... "We are in the midst of an authoritarian takeover by the Republican party led by Donald Trump."

According to Abrams, "Their intention is to dismantle democracy as we understand it and our responsibility is civil resistance."

So what to do? For one thing, Abrams says she "absolutely" backs Democrats holding up this week's major funding package ... voting no on the package would restrict a substantial amount of money that's already been allotted to ICE.

If the Senate can't cut a deal by Friday night, the country faces another government shutdown following the 43-day closure in October into November -- the country's longest. All Democratic senators and seven Republicans blocked the package Thursday as negotiations continue ahead of the deadline.

The way Abrams sees it, the Senate has a responsibility to represent the United States citizens, and that means "not funding a masked, armed military that is roving our streets and killing our citizens."

But while this all sounds scary, Abrams assured us she says she's not afraid. "I'm determined," she said. "It's one of the reasons I launched the 10 Steps Campaign."