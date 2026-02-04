'Mob Wives' Remake Starring Renee Graziano in the Works

"Mob Wives" is returning to TV screens with leading lady Renee Graziano ... but her co-star Drita D’Avanzo says she's sitting this one out!

TMZ has learned networks are currently looking to make the reboot happen, partly due to the surge of the "mob wife aesthetic" trend. Sources say Renee is set to star, while the OG cast may be making cameos ... though the lineup is unconfirmed.

One person who will 100% not be joining the remake is the show's breakout star, Drita D’Avanzo. She tells TMZ she was asked to make an appearance, but she made it clear she has no interest at all.

Drita tells us she's focusing on her current projects, including "House of Villains" Season 3, which will debut Feb 26. She's also got her hands tied with a scripted show that will start looking for buyers in March.

We're told production on the "Mob Wives" reboot is likely going to start later this year ... but producer Jennifer Graziano notes things are still falling into place.

Play video content TMZ.com