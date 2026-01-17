Renee Graziano Says 'Members Only: Palm Beach' Can't Be New 'Mob Wives'

Fans Saying 'Members Only: Palm Beach' is the New 'Mob Wives???'

Renee Graziano says the claim that "Members Only: Palm Beach" is the new "Mob Wives" needs to sleep with the fishes ... because "Mob Wives" can't be replicated.

We caught up with the reality TV star in New York City earlier this week ... and, we asked her about some of our social media commenters comparing the two programs after we chatted with one of the show's stars, Taja Abitbol.

Graziano's not even entertaining the idea ... telling us the women in the show -- which follows several ladies as they navigate the hierarchies of Palm Beach high society -- aren't married to mob members, so there's really no comparison.

Renee also told us all about her new show "Married by the Mob" ... an immersive dining experience where people can pretend they're guests at a mob wedding -- minus the possibility of real violence, that is.

Ya gotta listen to Renee and her sister -- super producer Jennifer Graziano -- describe the premise ... guests will dine, dance and more with the cast.

RG says she hasn't taken any acting lessons for the role ... but, she's got some people she can call for advice -- watch the clip all the way through to hear about Graziano's potential acting consiglieres.