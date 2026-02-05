Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi Attend 'Wuthering Heights' London Premiere

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi had London looking straight outta "Wuthering Heights" ... bringing in some serious heat despite the rain trying to dampen the vibes. Spoiler: it didn’t!

The Aussie bombshell absolutely stormed the moors in a custom Dilara Fındıkoğlu look at Leicester Square, rocking a sheer corset, rope detailing, and a bold choker that screamed tortured romance and obsessive love -- very on-theme for the Charlotte Brontë era and then some.

For the fashion girlies paying attention -- she also wore a bracelet from Charlotte's personal collection, featuring material constructed from the hair of her sisters Emily and Anne. Yes, really ...

Jacob, meanwhile, kept it cool and timeless in a slick gray suit, happily posing with fans and proving once again he was born to brood on a red carpet.

Not to be outdone, Charli XCX went full romance in a pastel pink bridal look complete with a veil.