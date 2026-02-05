'Memba These Iconic Stars?!

Do you recall watching and listening to these stars?!

London native and singer Natasha Bedingfield was just 23 years old when she took over 2004 with her debut album "Unwritten."

John Glover is best known for playing the perfectly coiffed antagonist, Lionel Luthor, on the WB superhero show, "Smallville."

American actor, singer and dancer Sterling Knight was 20 years old when he was cast as Alex O'Donnell in the 2009 film "17 Again."