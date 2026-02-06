James Cagney's Beverly Hills Estate Hits Market for $38.5 Million
The world’s changing fast ... but here’s a real slice of old-school Hollywood that’s still standing strong -- the iconic James Cagney estate is officially up for grabs.
The gated Beverly Hills compound sits on more than 5 acres, and is listed for a jaw-dropping $38.5 mil ... and TBH, it earns the price tag, seeing as it was designed by Welton Becket of Welton Becket & Associates -- one of L.A.’s most influential architecture firms back when they were building for Hollywood royalty in 1939.
Calling it an estate almost feels wrong ... it’s basically a private village. There’s a restored main villa, the legendary Boathouse guest residence, and a separate creative studio ... all linked by hand-laid stone paths winding through tiered citrus gardens. Casual.
There have only been two owners in its 87-year history -- the current family purchased the property directly from Mrs. Cagney back in 1986.
The listing is being handled by Timothy Di Prizito and Aaron Kirman of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.