Aaron Paul Cuts L.A. Home Listing Price by Nearly $2 Million

Aaron Paul wants out of the L.A. real estate market badly ... bringing the listing price of his L.A. mansion down to $8.1 million after initially asking for nearly $10 million.

The actor relisted the home a few days ago after taking it off the market in November ... and, he's now asking for $8,195,000.

ICYMI ... Aaron first listed the home over the summer with an initial asking price of $9,995,000 ... a price that decreased steadily to $8,995,000 over the next four months before it was removed from the market.

This $800,000 price reduction is significant ... but Aaron and his family left Hollywood to live in Paris a few months ago ... and he's clearly not interested in having to deal with his L.A. home from across the Atlantic anymore.

Aaron's home is the famous Seyler House -- one of the most storied estates in Los Angeles, sitting just below Griffith Park.

The 4,026-square-foot home features 3 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, a pool, cold plunge, fire pit, outdoor fireplace, koi pond, a dining patio in a garden, and an amphitheater.