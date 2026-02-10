Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Celebrities Channeling Their Inner Figure Skaters, See Gallery

Ice Skating Stars Celebs Breaking The Ice!!! 🧊⛸️

By TMZ Staff
Published
Ice Skating Stars
Launch Gallery
SKating With The Stars Launch Gallery

The Winter Olympics have officially slid into our lives ... and of course, we have pics of celebs channeling their inner figure skaters and a little icy game to keep things fun, if you’re down to chill!

Take a scroll through the gallery -- you’ll spot Olivia Pierson, Catherine Paiz, and Natalie Halcro serving girls’-night-on-ice energy, plus Chloe Cherry hanging out on the rink with the rap-loving alien doll, Lil Mayo.

Feeling frosty? Warm things up by putting that brain to work with our ice-skating trivia game above. No blades required!

0209-Ice-Skating-Stars-Sub1

If you’re ready to lace up again -- another glide through the gallery brings Xochitl Gomez, Nina Dobrev, Colton Underwood, and more celebs!

Related articles