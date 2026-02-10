Ladies In Latex -- Guess The 'Pound Town' Rapper!
Ladies In Latex ... Guess The 'Pound Town' Rapper!
Published
If this is a preview of what's to come on Valentine's Day, then sign us up! Can you guess which famous rapper put her rockin' bod on full display in this eye-popping shot?!
These sizzlin' shots were snapped in Atlanta, Georgia ... A few of her well-known songs include “Pound Town,” “SkeeYee,” and “Get It Sexyy.”
Hit the gallery for the reveal -- and then test your rap knowledge with this fun Bubble Pop game!