Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni: Who Wore It Better

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni showed up wearing almost the exact same outfit in court Wednesday ... so while the outcome of their legal battle is yet to be determined, you can decide who won the fashion showdown today.

That's right ... as if their case wasn't crazy enough already, it had the most bizarre twist when the two actors arrived basically matching before their settlement conference.

Blake donned a khaki double-breasted suit, tan vest, and pink button-up shirt with a green suede purse, while Baldoni similarly wore an olive teddy coat and pink scarf.